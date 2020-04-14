When is Better Call Saul on Netflix? Season 5 spoilers, cast and more

Better Call Saul! No seriously, Jimmy McGill has officially taken on the Saul Goodman name and has already made waves throughout the criminal underworld of Albuquerque and in the top law offices in town.

His adventures – and misadventures – with Kim Wexler have escalated to new levels in season five with Gus Fring and the Salamanca family baring their teeth at one another as their war reaches boiling point.

Saul is being dragged deeper into the ‘grey area’ that we see him deftly operating in during Breaking Bad, with Better Call Saul approaching its endgame.

A sixth season has also been confirmed but, sadly, it looks like that will be the last time we’ll see Saul on the small screen – for now.

Here’s everything you need to know about season 5…

When is Better Call Saul season 5 on Netflix?

Better Call Saul returned to Netflix on Monday 24th February 2020, a day after the season premiered in the US on AMC. Episodes are released weekly on Mondays.

The finale will be available in the UK on Monday 20th April 2020.

And season five won’t be the last in the series – with the show having also been renewed for a sixth and final run, which will reportedly consist of 13 episodes and air in 2021.

Better Call Saul season 5 recap: What has happened so far?

Jimmy McGill is Saul Goodman.

He introduced himself to the locals, his clients-to-be, by distributing pre-paid burner phones for free, all with his number on speed dial. This leads to a surge in cases for Saul, he is a rampant success in the courthouse, all the while Kim is forced to watch on with mixed emotions.

She is torn between top client Mesa Verde and an elderly resident who refuses to move from his long-term home on their land. Kim works covertly to aid Mr Acker’s cause and ropes Jimmy into a plan to cross Mesa Verde. Jimmy goes full-Saul and blindsides Kim, embarrassing her in front of the Mesa Verde top brass.

AMC

We saw huge conflict between Jimmy and Kim, leading to a make or break moment that surprising fell in favour of the couple growing inexplicably closer… they got married, though the arrangement is to absolve Kim of having to testify against her husband if his shady dealings are brought to light.

Meanwhile, the Gus Fring v Salamanca family war escalates to deadly levels, with Nacho earning the trust of Lalo Salamanca at the order of Gus – positioning himself right in the crossfire, a spy.

Lalo has been digging (not quite literally…) for the truth behind Gus’ dealings, though his underground superlab is yet to be completed or detected.

Mike officially became Gus’ right-hand man as tensions continue to spiral out of control, while Lalo is jailed for his involvement in dealings from season 4.

The Salamancas have sunk their hook into Jimmy, tapping into his desire for cash, leading to more conflict with Kim as the season enters the final episodes…

Better Call Saul cast: Who appears in season 5?

Bob Odenkirk of course returns as down on his luck lawyer Jimmy ‘Saul Goodman’ McGill, with Jonathan Banks as criminal handyman Mike Ehrmantraut. Rhea Seehorn returns as ambitious lawyer Kim, a rare good-hearted character, and Giancarlo Esposito will reappear as one of TV’s greatest villains Gus Fring.

Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin) and Mark Margolis (Hector Salamanca) round out the cast.

Season five has also seen some more familiar faces from the Breaking Bad universe join the cast, with Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada reprising their roles as police partners Hank Schrader and Steven “Gomey” Gomez.

Rumours are still swirling over the possible return of Jesse Pinkman in the Saul Goodman prequel, as the two are certainly acquainted in Breaking Bad. However, Jesse’s swansong in El Camino felt pretty final – will Aaron Paul be tempted by one last cameo?

Don’t be surprised if more characters from Breaking Bad pop up – everyone from Tuco to Gale to Gus’s henchman have all reprised their roles.

Better Call Saul season 5, episode 10 trailer

Ahead of season five’s finale, you can watch a teaser for episode 10 – titled ‘Something Unforgivable’ – below.

Better Call Saul season 5 is streaming on Netflix, with new episodes available every Monday