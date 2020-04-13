The Last Kingdom season 4 trailer gives first look at most action-packed season yet

Netflix has finally dropped a first-look teaser for The Last Kingdom‘s fourth season ahead of its launch later this month.

The 60-second trailer showcases battles the scale of which has never been seen before in the series, with footage of sieges and brutal clashes in open fields.

Early on, we see Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) at a low ebb: “I’ve lost my home, I’ve lost my name… I’m no longer Uhtred of Bebbanburg,” he insists.

But with Uhtred’s home glimpsed several times throughout, could this finally be the succession that sees him succeed in his quest to reclaim his home?

The Last Kingdom is based on the Saxon Stories series of novels written by Sharpe author Bernard Cornwell… so if you’ve read ahead and know what happens, keep quiet when it comes to spoilers!

Also starring Emily Cox (Brida), Ian Hart (Beocca) and Millie Brady (Princess Aethelflaed), The Last Kingdom originally aired on BBC Two in the UK and was a co-production with BBC America. Netflix joined as co-producer for the second season and has been sole producer of the show from the third season onwards.

The fourth season of The Last Kingdom comes to Netflix on 26th April.

