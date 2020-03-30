Ozark season 3 soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show
We're tracked down all the music featured in the third season of Jason Bateman's tense thriller
Classical, pop, country, heavy metal… collect together all the music for season three of Netflix‘s Ozark, and you end up with quite an eclectic playlist.
The thriller, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is back for a third series. And on top of the tense, foreboding theme music, the soundtrack features everything from Radiohead to REO Speedwagon to Etta James.
Who composed the music for Ozark?
The soundtrack is by composing duo Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans.
Which songs are featured in season 3?
>Beethoven, Symphony No 7 in A Major op 92
Theophilis London, Bebey
>Radiohead, The Daily Mail
Redbone, Come and Get Your Love
>REO Speedwagon, Time for Me To Fly
Arthur Ahbez, The Fundamentals
Wu-Tang Clan, C.R.E.A.M
>Bésame Mucho
Brujeria, Brujeruzmo
Brujeria, Revolucion
Gang Starr, Full Clip
The Sonics, Have Love Will Travel
Etta James, I’d Rather Go Blind
Dion DiMucci, Only You Know
Ronald Aspery, Jazz Nightly
Eric B & Rakim, Paid in Full
Run the Jewels, Ooh La La
