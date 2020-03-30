Ozark season 3 soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show

Classical, pop, country, heavy metal… collect together all the music for season three of Netflix‘s Ozark, and you end up with quite an eclectic playlist.

Advertisement

The thriller, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is back for a third series. And on top of the tense, foreboding theme music, the soundtrack features everything from Radiohead to REO Speedwagon to Etta James.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Who composed the music for Ozark?

The soundtrack is by composing duo Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans.

Advertisement

Which songs are featured in season 3?

>Beethoven, Symphony No 7 in A Major op 92

Theophilis London, Bebey

>Radiohead, The Daily Mail

Redbone, Come and Get Your Love

>REO Speedwagon, Time for Me To Fly

Arthur Ahbez, The Fundamentals

Wu-Tang Clan, C.R.E.A.M

>Bésame Mucho

Brujeria, Brujeruzmo

Brujeria, Revolucion

Gang Starr, Full Clip

The Sonics, Have Love Will Travel

Etta James, I’d Rather Go Blind

Dion DiMucci, Only You Know

Ronald Aspery, Jazz Nightly

Eric B & Rakim, Paid in Full

Run the Jewels, Ooh La La

Ozark season 3 is streaming now on Netflix – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.