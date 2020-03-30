Accessibility Links

Exclusive: Bulletproof's Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return home to teach others to 'Live Your Truth'

The stars of Sky One's cop drama advocate nurturing young talent in an exclusive new clip.

Bulletproof – Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke

The two minds behind Sky One’s Bulletproof are seen returning to their old communities to give something back in a new clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com.

In the video, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, who both co-created Bulletproof and star as cop partners Bishop and Pike, return to where they grew up, in the hope of encouraging others to find and pursue their passions.

“Many of the stories in Bulletproof come from the communities we grew up in – we always felt it was important to go back and support the places that made us,” Walters explains.

In the clip, both Walters and Clarke are seen reflecting on their own experiences and catching up with old faces as they urge those around them to “Live Your Truth”.

“I would always say to young people, never be afraid to be your own person and stick to your guns,” says Clarke. “If you do that, it can work for you – we’re proof of that.”

The second season of Bulletproof launched on Friday, 20th March. All episodes are available now via Sky and NOW TV, while the season is also airing episodes weekly on Fridays at 9pm on Sky One.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

