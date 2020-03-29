5 unanswered questions we have after The Nest episode 2

Episode two of BBC One’s gripping surrogacy drama The Nest included a huge revelation and plot twist, leaving us with more questions than answers about the fates of wealthy couple Dan and Emily (Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle) and their troubled teenage surrogate, Kaya (Mirren Mack). Read on for everything we need to know…

Advertisement

*Warning: contains spoilers for BBC One’s The Nest episode two*

Did Dan kill Kaya’s neighbour Doddy?

In the closing scenes of episode one we learnt that Kaya’s neighbour, friend, and potential love interest, Doddy, had drowned in Glasgow’s River Clyde shortly after a heated confrontation with Dan, whom Doddy angrily branded a “pimp” after seeing him hanging around Kaya’s front door and dropping money through her letterbox.

At the end of the confrontation Dan asked for Doddy’s name, and ever since the body was first discovered by the police, Dan has been acting suspiciously whenever the death is mentioned – could he have arranged the murder?

Who did Emily lose when she was younger?

Back in episode one Dan mentioned a woman called “Olivia” when Emily was feeling anxious. Following a conversation between Emily and Kaya in episode two, it looks like we can now assume that Olivia was someone close to Emily who died years ago – resulting in Emily’s anxiety surrounding Kaya’s surrogacy.

But who exactly was Olivia? What exactly was her connection to Emily, and how did she die?

Is Kaya the notorious child-killer?

It was clear right from the beginning that Kaya and her social workers knew something more about her past than she was letting on to Dan and Emily – but few of us might have imagined the reality that Dan discovers at the end of episode two, even after Kaya drunkenly brandished a knife at Dan.

While Kaya is working at the bar (having appeared to have turned a behavioural corner), she is apparently recognised by journalist Eleanor, who introduces herself and reveals that she is from the remote Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides. Kaya panics and leaves the bar, before desperately trying to call social worker James.

Meanwhile Eleanor’s bag is stolen by Dan’s shadowy associates – but Dan gets more than he bargains for when he searches inside and finds a dossier of news clippings about an 11-year-old, who stabbed a pregnant woman to death in Lewis.

The girl is now grown-up and living under a new name, and as Dan goes over it in his head, everything appears to match up: Kaya is that same killer.

Love drama? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest drama TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Is she definitely the killer? If she did commit murder, could the police have got it wrong? Or did she really kill that woman and her unborn child, and surrogacy is her way of paying back her debt to society?

Will Dan tell Emily about Kaya’s background?

A distraught Dan has already confided in his older sister Hilary about Kaya’s dark secret – but will he tell his wife, Emily?

In his conversation with Hilary, she tells him that he has about ten more weeks during which he can decide to terminate the pregnancy – and sever all connections with Kaya.

Will Dan attempt to terminate Kaya’s pregnancy without Emily’s consent? Or will he speak to her, shattering her last hopes of a child of their own?

Is Kaya dating Dan’s nephew Jack?

At the end of episode two, it was clear that there was a spark between Kaya and Jack, Dan and Emily’s older nephew, whom Kaya met while working front-of-house at Dan’s bar.

Although Jack has an older girlfriend away at university, it became clear that he had developed feelings for Kaya, before kissing her in Dan and Emily’s living room.

However, Jack’s mum, Hilary, is also the only person whom Dan has told about Kaya’s dark secret – could she be tempted to tell her son if things become more serious between him and Kaya?

Advertisement

Five-part series The Nest continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One