Which classic show do you want to see repeated on the BBC next?

We’re living in an unprecedented time at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully the BBC has the solution.

Earlier today (24th March), the broadcaster announced it would be bringing a couple of classic shows back for another outing.

Party Animals, Pride and Prejudice and Cardiac Arrest are among the few getting a repeat on the BBC, but with an extensive back catalogue, they really could have brought anything back.

We asked our social media followers the shows they’d like to see back on the Beeb to help get them through these long days and evenings in our homes, and the list below represents many of the favourites that they selected – from Only Fools and Horses to The Office and State of Play to This Life.

So we’re asking all of you, the RadioTimes.com readers – which show would you like to see repeated on the BBC?

Are you desperate to see Cutting It again? Or would you want Blake’s 7 or Classic Doctor Who back on the telly?

Vote in our poll below, and who knows – if enough people take part, perhaps the BBC will respond!?

[Poll closes Sunday 29th March 2020 at 5pm]