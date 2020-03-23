Netflix says there’ll be “no disruption” to its shows for a “few months”

The coronavirus pandemic may be causing major delays for upcoming films and TV shows filming across the globe, but Netflix shows will experience no disruption — at least not until later in the year.

Speaking on CNN’s Reliable Sources, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said: “What’s happening now is we work pretty far ahead with delivering all the episodes of our shows at once so no disruption over the net few months.”

So, for now, viewers can expect to have access to new content in the immediate future (though there are plenty of TV shows and movies on the streamer to get through as it is).

Of course, this might change further down the line as production for all of Netflix’s shows has been indefinitely suspended, including for Stranger Things season four and The Witcher season two.

“It’s been a massive disruption. Every of one of our productions around the world are shut down. It’s unprecedented in history,” said Sarandos.

Despite filming halting, Sarandos said creative teams are “getting geared up for a time they can get back to work,” citing a virtual 40-person table read for animated comedy Big Mouth as an example.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide