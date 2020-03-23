Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. Netflix says there’ll be “no disruption” to its shows for a “few months”

Netflix says there’ll be “no disruption” to its shows for a “few months”

You can breathe a sigh of relief for now

After Life

The coronavirus pandemic may be causing major delays for upcoming films and TV shows filming across the globe, but Netflix shows will experience no disruption — at least not until later in the year.

Advertisement

Speaking on CNN’s Reliable Sources, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said: “What’s happening now is we work pretty far ahead with delivering all the episodes of our shows at once so no disruption over the net few months.”

So, for now, viewers can expect to have access to new content in the immediate future (though there are plenty of TV shows and movies on the streamer to get through as it is).

Of course, this might change further down the line as production for all of Netflix’s shows has been indefinitely suspended, including for Stranger Things season four and The Witcher season two.

“It’s been a massive disruption. Every of one of our productions around the world are shut down. It’s unprecedented in history,” said Sarandos.

Despite filming halting, Sarandos said creative teams are “getting geared up for a time they can get back to work,” citing a virtual 40-person table read for animated comedy Big Mouth as an example.

Advertisement

Find something to watch with our TV Guide

Tags

9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Fergus Suter (Kevin Guthrie) - The English Game

The English Game season 2: cast, air date and more for the Netflix football series

An Android smartphone with the Netflix logo visible on screen, taken on February 7, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images)

Is Netflix down? Outages reported – your guide to errors and what could be wrong

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

What time does Disney+ launch in the UK?

Peppa Pig

Amazon is making Peppa Pig, In the Night Garden and more free to watch