Suranne Jones doesn’t think there will be another series of Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones has put an end to rumours that her dark drama series Doctor Foster could return for a third series.

Advertisement

The acclaimed series aired on BBC One from 2015 to 2017 and starred Jones in the title role, a GP who suspects her husband of having an affair.

Despite drawing huge ratings of more than ten million viewers throughout its second series, Jones has said the show is unlikely to return again.

When asked by Radio Times whether the door was closed on more Doctor Foster, she gave a very decisive answer.

“Yes. I haven’t said that before in interviews, as I tend to say: who knows? I loved it, I love [writer] Mike Bartlett, I love [the producers] Drama Republic,” she said. “Series one was amazing, series two, equally, peaked at nearly ten million viewers and pushed in crazy directions. But I think Gemma’s done.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jones is currently starring opposite Lennie James in Sky Atlantic’s crime thriller Save Me Too, while she also has a second season of hit drama Gentleman Jack on the horizon, although production has been delayed by coronavirus.

Previously, Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett has said that he would only return to the series if he had a genuinely good reason for doing so.

Advertisement

Save Me Too airs on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday 1st April at 9pm