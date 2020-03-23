The BBC is looking for scripts about self-isolation to be made into short films

An exciting opportunity has come about to see your writing adapted into a short film for the BBC.

BBC Writersroom has announced Interconnected, a competition asking for original scripts about two to four characters in self-isolation, who connect via online video conferencing.

They can be related in any way the writer chooses—friends, lovers, colleagues, family or perhaps not at all—but they each find themselves self-isolating in this unique time in human history (or the near future).

The scripts should be somewhere between five and ten minutes long, depicting human interaction in a socially distanced world.

Four of the best will be produced with professional actors for BBC platforms in April.

In addition to seeing their stories brought to life, the lucky winners will each receive £300 for their script.

Anne Edyvean, Head of BBC Writersroom, said: “The BBC Writersroom team believe in the power of stories and storytellers to keep us hopeful, entertained and to help us make sense of the world, particularly in such a strange and unprecedented time as the one we find ourselves in now.

“We want scripts that are compelling and hook us in. Ideas that have warmth and spirit, that astonish, amuse or enlighten us.”

Entries must be made to the BBC Writersroom website, where you can also find the full terms and conditions.

All entries must be submitted by Monday 30th March at 12noon.