  Self Made soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show
Self Made soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show

From Little Simz to Queen Latifah to Lady Wray, here are all the songs featured in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker

Self Made music

Netflix’s new drama Self Made may be set in the early 20th century, but its soundtrack is a real showcase for some 21st century hits.

The four-parter is based on the real-life story of Madam CJ Walker (played by Octavia Spencer), an African-American entrepreneur and self-made millionaire. As Netflix puts it, “Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionised black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.”

You can read Madam CJ Walker’s story in the book written by her great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles here. It’s also available as an audiobook.

As for the music, here are all the details…

Who wrote the score for Self Made?

The music is by composer and songwriter Larry Goldings.

What are the songs featured in Self Made?

Songs from episode 1 

Offence – Little Simz

It’s Been A Long Time – Lady Wray

Seven Nation Army – Kimberly Nichole

Creator – Santigold

Songs from episode 2

Woman – Diana Gordon

Oprah – Rapsody feat. Leikeli47

L’oreille Est Hardie – Stan Laferrière

On II U – Alex Isley

Rise Up – The Freedom Affair

Woman – Andreya Triana

Songs from episode 3

Nature of a Sista’ – Queen Latifah

Harlem Shake – Baauer

Goodtimes Rag – Harry Engleman

Little Girl New – Kimberly Nichole

Drive – Raiche

Songs from episode 4

Altitude – Tiana Major9

Special Night Tonight – Gregg Allen & Larry Tuttle

Who I Am – LATASHÁ

Self Made is available to stream on Netflix now

All about Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker

When They See Us on Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
