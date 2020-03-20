Self Made soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show
From Little Simz to Queen Latifah to Lady Wray, here are all the songs featured in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker
Netflix’s new drama Self Made may be set in the early 20th century, but its soundtrack is a real showcase for some 21st century hits.
The four-parter is based on the real-life story of Madam CJ Walker (played by Octavia Spencer), an African-American entrepreneur and self-made millionaire. As Netflix puts it, “Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionised black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.”
You can read Madam CJ Walker’s story in the book written by her great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles here. It’s also available as an audiobook.
As for the music, here are all the details…
Who wrote the score for Self Made?
The music is by composer and songwriter Larry Goldings.
What are the songs featured in Self Made?
Songs from episode 1
Offence – Little Simz
It’s Been A Long Time – Lady Wray
Seven Nation Army – Kimberly Nichole
Creator – Santigold
Songs from episode 2
Woman – Diana Gordon
Oprah – Rapsody feat. Leikeli47
L’oreille Est Hardie – Stan Laferrière
On II U – Alex Isley
Rise Up – The Freedom Affair
Woman – Andreya Triana
Songs from episode 3
Nature of a Sista’ – Queen Latifah
Harlem Shake – Baauer
Goodtimes Rag – Harry Engleman
Little Girl New – Kimberly Nichole
Drive – Raiche
Songs from episode 4
Altitude – Tiana Major9
Special Night Tonight – Gregg Allen & Larry Tuttle
Who I Am – LATASHÁ
Self Made is available to stream on Netflix now