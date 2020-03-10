Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. Belgravia’s Ella Purnell: ‘We’re seeing more feminist narratives in period dramas’

Belgravia’s Ella Purnell: ‘We’re seeing more feminist narratives in period dramas’

"[Series creator] Julian Fellowes is a feminist, he doesn't just write sexy, vapid characters," says the Ordeal by Innocence actress

CARNIVAL FILMS PRESENTS FOR ITV BELGRAVIA Pictured: ELLA PURNELL as Lady Maria Grey. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Belgravia star Ella Purnell has praised the current trend for period dramas like Gentleman Jack and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women to include “progressive female characters” and feminist narrative arcs.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Sweetbitter actress said: “This [more feminist period drama] is what we are seeing at the moment. If you think about Little Women, which I loved, these kinds of progressive female characters are definitely being written, partly because of this feminist trend that is happening… [and] because that is what people want to see: truth, real life.

“Fifty-two per cent of the audience will want to see themselves, their gender, represented on screen. There are still a ton of other genres to consider like war movies, but I’m enjoying the kinds of things we’re seeing in terms of period dramas at the moment.”

Asked whether she believes her Belgravia character Lady Maria Grey is a ‘modern’ period drama woman, she said: “Yes. A large selling point or arc that my character goes through is this forbidden love and this arranged marriage that she’s thrust between, but I think the most interesting relationship for my character is the one between her and her mother. Maternal relationships are really difficult, very tense, and often there’s a lot of pain involved… [Series creator Julian Fellowes] is a feminist, he doesn’t just write these sexy, vapid characters.”

Adam James and Alice Eve in TV drama Belgravia
Adam James and Alice Eve in TV drama Belgravia (ITV)

In the series, set among London’s upper classes in the 19th century, Purnell’s character Lady Maria Grey is a spirited young woman of excellent birth, while her mother Lady Templemore (Game of Thrones’ Tara Fitzgerald) has identified an eligible match for her: the snobbish and selfish John Bellasis (Adam James).

Advertisement

The six-part series will begin on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, and will air weekly.

Tags

All about Belgravia

The Mandalorian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Mandalorian season 2

Best TV shows airing in 2020

Matthew Goode Teresa Palmer

Best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

4127_D019_00107_RC(l-r.) Laura Carmichael stars as Edith Crawley, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Allen Leech as Tom Branson and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley in DOWNTON ABBEY, a Focus Features release.Credit: Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features

"I'll do me best, guv" Julian Fellowes on Downton sequel

Sanditon

Sanditon cancelled – Jane Austen drama won’t return for series 2 on ITV