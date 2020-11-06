The news shocked the world when it was revealed former South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius, better known as ‘Blade Runner’ had shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp dead at his home in 2013.

Pistorius was arrested and charged with murder. Although, it took several years before he was found guilty of murder, initially being convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in prison.

The case will be explored in the BBC’s new documentary, The Trials of Oscar Pistorius. The four-part series will detail the moments from the murder to Pistorius’s conviction.

So where is he now? And how long was he ultimately sentenced to?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Oscar Pistorius do?

On Valentine’s Day back in 2013, Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, shot his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, dead at his home in Pretoria, South Africa.

He claimed he had mistaken Reeva for an intruder hiding in his bathroom.

He was arrested and charged with murder. He was initially found not guilty of murder but guilty of culpable homicide.

He received a five-year prison sentence for culpable homicide and a concurrent three-year suspended prison sentence for a separate reckless endangerment conviction.

However, the verdict was later overturned to a murder sentence and his time was increased to a further 13 years and five months on appeal by the state for a longer prison sentence.

Where is Oscar Pistorius now?

Oscar Pistorius is still in jail.

When he was first sentenced to five years in prison, he was placed in Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison.

In 2015, Pistorius was released after just one year in jail. He was ordered to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest at his uncle Arnold’s home in Pretoria.

However, when the Supreme Court overturned his culpable homicide conviction to murder, he was ordered to spend six years in prison in the hospital wing of the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

In October 2016, Pistorius was moved to the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria, South Africa.

His sentence has since been increased to 15 years as of November 2017, meaning he had 13 years and five months left to serve.

Pistorius’s dad Henke recently spoke about his son’s time in jail, saying “things have also improved” for the former athlete.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “I have no doubt that Oscar has changed the environment in the prison for the better, he is helping to mediate between people and is having a positive influence.

“He can feel he is making a difference to others who really needed a difference to be made — to give their lives meaning, purpose and some hope. As a result, things have also improved for him.”

When could Oscar Pistorius be released?

Pistorius’s increased sentence means he might not be released until 2030.

Reading out the court’s decision, the judge said: “The sentence imposed… in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months.”

The family of Reeva Steenkamp were pleased with the new sentence, saying it showed justice could prevail in South Africa.

Pistorius will be eligible for parole in 2023.

The Trials of Pistorius is on BBC Two on Sunday November 8th at 9:10pm. The entire boxset will then be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer.