Unsolved Mysteries receives hundreds of tips on Lester Eubanks case after episode lands on Netflix

Tips have been flooding in about the whereabouts of Lester Eubanks, a murderer who escaped prison and was featured in the second volume of Unsolved Mysteries.

Advertisement

He was convicted in 1965 for murdering 14-year-old Mary Ellen Denner in Mansfield, Ohio, and initially put on death row, before his sentenced was altered to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

He escaped in December 1973 when he was granted some brief time outside of prison to do some Christmas shopping, but exactly how he managed it has never been certain.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Authorities believe he is still alive and there are a number of theories which speculate on what his whereabouts could be.

Series co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has told TMZ there have been hundreds of tips about the case since the Unsolved Mysteries volume two episode, Death Row Fugitive, was released.

Any credible reports are being passed to law enforcement for further investigation, which could help towards finally tracking down Eubanks after decades on the run.

Prominent theories at present include that Eubanks could living under a different name, perhaps in Alabama, where he was said to be living sometime around 2002.

Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to his capture, from $25,000 to $50,000, in the hopes that this could also help drum up some fresh leads.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has succeeded in bringing new attention to cold cases in the past, with an instalment from volume one leading to the reopening of the investigation into Alonzo Brooks‘ death.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is streaming now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.