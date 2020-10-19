Who is Mister F? Suspicious man from Jennifer Fairgate Unsolved Mysteries case

After a hugely successful run earlier in 2020 Unsolved Mysteries is back for another batch of episodes – with six new cases set to keep the internet’s amateur detectives busy for the foreseeable future.

One of the most discussed cases so far is the one explored in episode 2, titled Death in Oslo. The episode delves into the mystery surrounding Jennifer Fairgate (also known as Jennifer Fergate), the alias used by a woman who, in 1995, was found dead in a Norwegian hotel.

Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but after more evidence came to light that assumption has been questioned.

One of the key revelations from the episode concerns a suspicious man referred to as Mister F – read on for everything you need to know about him.

Who is Mister F?

Little is known about Mister F, who was staying on the same floor as Jennifer the day before she died– but many believe he could be crucial to unravelling this particular unsolved mystery.

What we do know about him is that he was a Belgian man, and police believe that he was in Oslo on a business trip, staying in the room opposite Jennifer on the Friday night before the death.

The Norwegian newspaper VG traced his email, but he stopped responding when he was asked about the incident – with a journalist from the paper, Lars Christian Wegner, then travelling to Belgium to speak with him.

When he arrived, Mister F said he was not available, but after numerous failed attempts to get in touch with him he eventually called Wegner, who explained as much as he could.

According to VG, Mister F responded: “I remember that (incident) very well because they asked me about it in the reception before I left the hotel.

“Someone asked from me have I heard or seen anything because it occurred on the same hallway. But I slept my night well and didn’t know anything about it.”

This raised alarm bells – because he had actually left the hotel before the woman had died, and so Wegner questioned him further on this, to which he reportedly responded: “I don’t remember anything about that. I only remember that they asked from me. That’s all that I know.”

That was the last the media heard from him, ensuring that a certain degree of suspicion continues to be cast on him by some involved with the case, with some believing he was somehow involved in Jennifer Fergate’s death.