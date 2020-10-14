How to watch DNA of a Murder – full guide to the next Unsolved Mysteries

DNA of a Murder is hayu’s true crime documentary following former cold-case investigator Paul Holes as he tries to uncover some of the biggest unsolved cases in the world.

Viewers will follow Holes as he dives into cold cases to analyse the violent interaction between the offender and the victim.

The investigator – who was a prominent figure in uncovering the infamous Golden State Killer of HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – will be exploring not only the physical DNA left behind but the “emotional DNA” as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the six-part docuseries.

How to watch DNA of a Murder

DNA of a Murder is available to watch on hayu – who are currently offering a free one month trial to their service, which specialises in streaming some of the biggest reality television in the world.

Viewers who are interested in subscribing after their one month trial, will pay a subscription of £4.99 a month.

What is DNA of a Murder about?

The series see Paul Holes diving into unsolved homicides by analysing the physical and emotional “DNA” left behind during the violent interaction.

With unprecedented access to crime scene photographs, case files and evidence, Holes investigates each crime utilising his unique forensic and behavioural skillset.

Holes lends his expertise in the latest technological advancements from familial and genetic genealogy to latent fingerprint and DNA phenotyping.

Speaking of the series, Holes told RadioTimes.com: “What I did throughout my career is basically look at unsolved cases and see if I could see anything investigatively, forensically or behaviourally that might make a difference. DNA of a Murder is basically me doing what I did in my career but it’s being recorded as I did it.”

There’s been a rise in the interest of true-crime series, particularly those on cold cases like with Netflix‘s Unsolved Mysteries.

Speaking of this new fascination, Holes explained: “I think it’s just that natural thing, there’s a number of topics that people seem to navigate to and one of them is crime – what people do to each other. People are just generally fascinated by those type of stories.”

How did Paul Holes uncover the Golden State Killer?

Along with author Michelle McNamara, Holes helped to discover the Golden State Killer, who is thought to have committed at least 13 murders and over 50 rapes across California between 1973 and 1986.

Speaking of what goes into solving a cold case, Holes explained: “There’s the typical things – does this individual have motive? Do they have an alibi? How has that person behaved since the homicide? So it’s assessing the person, but then there’s also assessing the crime scene. What I will say in the episodes, is the final moments between the offender and the victim.”

“It really comes down to interviewing that person. Like with GSK I had so many suspects who I was absolutely sure was the guy only to have DNA eliminate them. So even though I’m sitting down and thinking this person possibly killed, I have to be mindful because I could be wrong.

“So I always treat these people as individuals, in terms of I need to know information from you and I will employ various interview techniques in order to extract things, but I’m also not just judgemental about who that person is. All these cases are mysteries,” he said.

DNA of a Murder is now available to stream on hayu.