Unsolved Mysteries season two could land in October

Unsolved Mysteries season two could land as early as October, if past Netflix release habits persist.

The true crime docuseries has captured the minds of viewers all over the world, presenting intriguing cases of deaths, missing persons, and paranormal encounters in an appeal for conclusive answers.

Originally aired on terrestrial television back in the 1980s, the Netflix revival represents the first major showing for Unsolved Mysteries in about a decade.

In the weeks since it dropped, hundreds of tips have flooded in about the whereabouts of missing Xavier Dupont, while the body of Alonzo Brooks has been exhumed as the FBI takes over his case.

While not every Unsolved Mysteries case can realistically hope to be solved, the exposure granted from a spot on the show certainly gets people talking and has succeeded in finding answers before.

Fans are now keen to get thinking about another batch of cases, as Netflix has six more episodes filmed and seemingly ready to drop at any moment.

But when will season two arrive? There’s no official confirmation just yet, but fans are speculating that it could be as early as October – roughly three months since the launch of season one.

They base this on past release models the streamer has used, placing a similar three-month gap between parts one and two of Bojack Horseman’s final season (which landed in October 2019 and January 2020 respectively).

Of course, this isn’t a foolproof basis on which to predict season two’s arrival, as another Netflix hit Arrested Development saw a much lengthier 10-month gap between the two parts of its fifth season.

But there’s reason to be hopeful that Netflix will opt for sooner rather than later, given that the COVID-19 crisis has put a major delay on television production, which many speculate could soon lead to a shortage of new content.

Therefore, Netflix may choose to release Unsolved Mysteries season two before the end of the year, to placate subscribers while it works out a plan to resume work on other top shows.

Plus, with more paranormal encounters said to be on the way, an October release date would coincide quite nicely with the spookiest time of the year: Halloween.

