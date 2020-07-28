Xavier Dupont spoke to wife about “mass suicide”, unseen Unsolved Mysteries evidence shows

Since Netflix released the first six episodes of its Unsolved Mysteries reboot, fans have become fascinated by the case of Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès – the missing French aristocrat suspected of murdering his wife and children in 2011.

While viewers have combed through DuPont De Ligonnès’ episode – House of Horror – for clues around the case, the episode’s director Clay Jeter has revealed some potentially damning evidence which didn’t make it into the docuseries.

When asked by Rebecca Lavoie on Netflix’s You Can’t Make This Up podcast whether there is any revealing information about the state of Xavier and his wife Agnes’ marriage, Jeter said that Agnes had expressed concerns about Xavier on internet forums.

“What we know is that Agnes was very religious, as is mentioned in the episode. Xavier I think was theoretically religious and interested in it, but not really in practice but Agnes had been posting stuff on some forums and having some dialogues and expressing to some people in these smaller communities the issues that she was having with Xavier and with their relationship and the darkness that was coming between them,” he said.

He continued: “She even says at one point, and don’t quote me exactly on this, but something to the effect of that Xavier had told her: ‘All of us dying in a mass suicide would not be the worst thing for us.’ She had posted this, she had typed this out.”

Later in the episode, Jeter also discusses Xavier’s possible motives, saying that although it’s difficult to imagine what someone was thinking when “they do something like this that’s unthinkable”, he thinks Xavier’s motive could have been rooted in shame.

“I do think that in Xavier’s mind, he believed that he was saving them from a life of embarrassment, a life of shame which to him was the worst possible thing imagined,” he said. “Better not to exist at all than to live in shame.”

Dupont de Ligonnès disappeared in 2011, having told family and friends via letter that he’d moved to Australia with his family – however, the bodies of his four children and wife were found under the porch of their French home shortly afterwards.

Unsolved Mysteries’ executive producer Terry Dunn recently revealed that Dupont de Ligonnès, who is subject to an international arrest warrant, was recently spotted in Chicago.

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch.

