The one big “credible tip” Unsolved Mysteries are still waiting on to crack Alonzo Brooks case

It’s been over three weeks since crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries landed on Netflix, but captivated viewers are still talking about the six unresolved cases explored throughout the series and how close the public are to solving them.

Advertisement

While the Unsolved Mysteries team has received “around 2,000” tips and comments from fans, according to co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer, they are still lacking credible leads relating to major aspects of certain cases, like Alonzo Brooks‘ disappearance and death.

Speaking to Variety, Meurer said that a credible tip would be “if someone names a name” or “if somebody said, ‘I was a witness'”.

She added: “If somebody who was at the party where Alonzo was said, “I was a witness to what happened to Alonzo,” that would be a credible tip. We haven’t gotten that yet, let me be clear about that.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

23-year-old Alonzo Brooks, whose death was the focus of episode four, went missing on 3rd of April 2004 after being last seen at a local house party in rural Kansas and was found a few days later dead in a creek.

Brooks’ autopsy proved inconclusive, with many fans taking to social media to explore theories relating to his death.

“Alonzo Brooks was probably [the case] we’ve received the most emails on,” Meurer continued. “Lots of theories that we had already heard when we were producing the episodes, but there are some new names that have come in and that we forwarded onto the FBI.”

“There were a lot of people there at that party, somebody witnessed what happened. We just hope that they’ll come forward. The FBI offering that $100,000 dollar reward, which they just announced in the last month. That was so incredible and hopefully motivates somebody to come forward with what they know in that case, because somebody knows.”

The FBI re-opened Brooks’ case and announced a $100,000 (£79,600) reward for information relating to the incident shortly before Unsolved Mysteries was released on Netflix.

On whether the docuseries played a role in sparking the FBI’s interest, Meurer said: “We’re told that, when we were producing the episode over a year ago, the FBI started to look at it again and reopen it. But they just recently made the announcement that it was reopened and that the reward was being offered. Because we reached out to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI about the case.”

“At the end of the episode, Billy Brooks, Alonzo’s brother says, ‘This case needs to stay open. It should never have been closed.’ And then, there you go. The case was reopened right before the show premiered. We feel like there might’ve been a connection, and we’ve been told there was a connection, our producers.”

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.