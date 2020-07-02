When is documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix?

A new documentary from Netflix delves into the dark case of Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious financier and convicted sex offender who died in his prison cell last year and also explores his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and her alleged role in the crimes he was charged with.

He had been arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls into Florida and New York, having previously served jail time for abuse after dozens of young girls came forward against him.

Their firsthand accounts are the focal point of Filthy Rich, a four part documentary series from director Lisa Bryant which will see survivors of Epstein share their stories, some for the very first time.

On 2nd July 2020, NBC reported Maxwell had been arrested by the FBI, with two senior law enforcement sources informing News 4 New York.

According to the publication, she was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today.

The six-count indictment alleges Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14 years old, going back as far as 1994, the publication reported.

“In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims,” the indictment is reportedly says.

NBC reported spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Maxwell has continued to deny any and all allegations against her, including any knowledge or or involvement in Epstein’s crimes. In 2011, she released a statement via legal representatives saying: “The allegations made against me are abhorrent and entirely untrue.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted a representative for Maxwell asking for comment.

Read on for everything you need to know about Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich…

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Netflix release date

The four-part documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 27th May 2020.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documentary – What is it about?

Executive produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger (the creator of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), the show is a deep dive into the life of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile who was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking charges, and died later that same year inside his prison cell.

The producers speak to a “sisterhood of survivors” who allege they were abused by Epstein and his close circle, but are determined not to let the next generation be silenced by predators as they were.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “In the new documentary, women around the world recount the abuse they survived at the hands of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who collected famous friends and powerful enablers until his 2019 arrest.”

Though the show makes repeated references to Epstein’s acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell, she is not featured in the documentary, owing to the ongoing mystery surrounding her current whereabouts.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich reviews

Early reactions to the docu-series – including our own Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich review – have been somewhat mixed.

The Hollywood Reporter offered praise for how this series gives Epstein’s victims a platform to tell their harrowing stories, while ending on “a surprisingly lovely and emotional note.”

However, they also said that Filthy Rich doesn’t uncover any details that many people aren’t already aware of, noting the distinct lack of “grand revelations” about the Epstein case.

This view was echoed by Variety, which says that executive producer James Patterson is “driven more by the impulse to summarise and marshal sources than to truly break news or to draw a larger picture.”

Therefore, Filthy Rich seems better suited to people who are largely unfamiliar with Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes, offering an overview of the key points. Those who followed the case as it unfolded and are now looking to deepen their understanding may be better served elsewhere.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich trailer

You can watch the trailer below.

Trigger warning: The footage includes discussion of paedophilia and interviews with survivors, in addition to the now infamous photograph of Prince Andrew alongside an alleged child sex trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts (Epstein reportedly took the photograph).

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from 27th May 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.