Louis Theroux reveals his one “little quibble” with hit Netflix series Tiger King

Despite previously praising the series, the documentary filmmaker has one criticism.

Louis Theroux and Joe Exotic

Hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King has taken the world by storm since it was released in March.

Louis Theroux is one of the many celebrities who have tuned in to watch Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and co. navigate their bizarre, big cat-filled world.

And though Theroux had a lot of praise to heap onto the Netflix series, he also told Zoe Ball about his one “little quibble” with it during an interview on BBC Radio 2.

“I did think the tiger perspective was slightly lost, that was my little quibble,” he told Ball. “I sort of thought there is an animal rights story here which they kind of did at the end a bit but you didn’t see the foreground.”

Tiger King

Despite his criticism, he was quick to add: “I feel bad even raising that because I thought it was an amazing piece of multi-episode storytelling of the type that I would aspire to do.

“I thought it was an entertaining and amazing romp through this netherworld of big cat owners and it really gripped my attention.”

Theroux had already touched on the subject of big cats and their owners during his 2011 documentary America’s Most Dangerous Pets (available on iPlayer), and even met Joe Exotic himself.

Speaking of the meeting during an Instagram Q&A, Theroux said: “The most troubling thing [Joe Exotic] said was probably that if the park went bankrupt he would kill all the animals,” he told fans online.

Looking for your next lockdown watch? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series

All about Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
