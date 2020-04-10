A new Tiger King aftershow is coming to Netflix

The success of Netflix series Tiger King has been enormous, with the offbeat documentary – which follows the strange life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and other animal dealers – becoming one of the most-watched programmes in the On-Demand platform’s history.

Advertisement

And for fans who’ve already burned through all seven episodes, there’s good news – they’re about to get more Tiger King content to enjoy with a new aftershow called The Tiger King and I, which will see “Tiger King superfan” Joel McHale interview subjects from the documentary including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“On April 12th, Netflix will release an eighth instalment called The Tiger King and I,” McHale said in a short promotional video. “It’s an aftershow hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project…to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series.

The one-off aftershow (which has been rumoured as a “new episode” for a while) promises to “bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King” and provide “inside info, opinions and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation.”

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

“It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny,” McHale concluded.

It’s not currently clear how the aftershow will be filmed, but assuming it wasn’t created before the coronavirus pandemic the format may see McHale videocalling participants rather than interviewing them in person, to maintain social distancing where possible.

Still, even if it’s a little unusual we’re sure Tiger King fans will be happy to get more content from the weird world of Joe Exotic.

Advertisement

The Tiger King and I will be released to stream on Netflix on the 12th April. Here are some other Netflix shows you can enjoy