Tiger King is getting a follow-up – but there’s a big catch

Since landing on Netflix a little over two weeks ago, Tiger King has enthralled the world with its bizarre story of big cats and bigger personalities.

It’s hardly a surprise that talks of a follow-up series are bubbling away, but it might not be exactly what you’re expecting.

Deadline reports that American broadcaster Investigation Discovery (ID) has a series in the works titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which promises to delve deeper into the former zookeeper and his rival Carole Baskin. That could mean the follow-up won’t be available on Netflix.

The show will raise questions about Exotic’s conviction and the disappearance of Baskin’s ex-husband Don Lewis, as well as revealing more about key figures from Tiger King including Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle.

Henry Schleiff, Group President of ID, said: “Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more. ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

ID is not currently available in the UK, so it is unclear where British audiences will be able to watch the new series.

Tiger King is rumoured to be returning for one more episode in the near future, according to Exotic’s former business partner Jeff Lowe.

