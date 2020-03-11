Tiger King is Netflix’s next bizarre true crime binge – release date and truth behind it

Tiger King will be Netflix’s latest binge-watch and will certainly become a talking point in offices across the nation.

Following the bizarre life of Joe Exotic, the Oklahoma resident has had more than his fair share of wild stories.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new true crime documentary.

When is Tiger King out?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is scheduled for release on Netflix on 20th March.

The self-contained series consists of seven episodes.

What is Tiger King about? Is it a true story?

Tiger King will look largely about the controversies surrounding people who own big cats, including lions and tigers.

However, it will focus on real-life owner, Joe Exotic, who calls himself the Tiger King, and the story of his life which went from running a business centred on his large-cat facility to ending up in prison for 22 years for murder-for-hire charges.

The documentary has promised to show how “the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner” and promises twists and turns throughout the complex story.

Tiger King is made from the studio who produced Fyre.

Who is Joe Exotic, the Tiger King?

For years, Joe Exotic owned a large-cat facility and cub-petting attractions, and lived a life filled with drugs, country music, and polygamy.

However, in 2018, he was arrested (later sentenced in 2020) for two murder-for-hire convictions and crimes against wildlife. He got a total of 22 years.

It’s all because of his rivalry with fellow big-cat owner, Carole Baskin, who he hired two different hitmen to kill.

Who is Carole Baskin?

Carole Baskin was Exotic’s nemesis, as she was the CEO of the Big Cat Rescue Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida.

She made it her life mission to rescue and house exotic cats who were considered to be abused or in danger.

The Big Cat Rescue’s website says of the attempted murder of Baskin: “You don’t become that hated by the industry unless you are having an impact.”

The website adds how Baskin’s aim is to “end the trade in exotic cats and thus put herself out of business”.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it’s completely bizarre.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will be able to stream on Netflix on 20th March.