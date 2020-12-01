Line of Duty star Vicky McClure was the driving force behind a moving two-part documentary last year, which followed the forming of a choir comprised of people living with dementia.

Advertisement

The programme explored how music can help those in the later stages of dementia and ended with the choir performing for an audience of 2,000 people in Nottingham.

Roughly one year on, a follow-up show is to reveal how members of McClure’s choir have coped during this challenging year, which has been defined by the coronavirus pandemic.

McClure said on Instagram: “We have managed to catch up with some of our choir members and see how this year has been for them and we have a very special performance for you too, [choir director] Mark De-Lisser has been working his magic once again.”

Guaranteed to be another emotional watch, Our Dementia Choir at Christmas has been given a place on BBC One’s festive line-up this year. Read on for everything you need to know.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Our Dementia Choir at Christmas on TV?

Our Dementia Choir at Christmas will air on BBC One on Wednesday 16th December at 7:30pm.

The special programme is a one-off and clocks in at approximately half an hour long.

What is Our Dementia Choir at Christmas about?

Acting as a follow-up to Vicky McClure’s two-part documentary series Our Dementia Choir, which aired on BBC Two in May 2019, this festive special finds out how the group’s members have coped during the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme will culminate with a special performance for choir member Mick, who is working through his bucket list and wishes to sing on stage one last time while he still can.

To help him with his goal, McClure secretly arranges an opportunity for him to sing at the London Coliseum, alongside her Line of Duty co-star Adrian Dunbar.

Who is Our Dementia Choir presenter Vicky McClure?

Vicky McClure is an actress who has become a household name in the UK for her role in smash-hit BBC One drama Line of Duty, where she plays AC-13 member Kate Fleming.

She is also known for her roles in other high profile British dramas, such as This Is England, Broadchurch and Amazon Prime Video’s recent adaptation of Alex Rider.

McClure’s late grandmother had dementia and this personal experience with the condition was part of what inspired her to form the choir.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning in 2019, McClure said: “Towards the end of her life, my grandmother couldn’t leave the house. My mum would sing and grandmother would spark up. And you’d get a glimmer of hope.”

Advertisement

Our Dementia Choir at Christmas comes to BBC One in December. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.