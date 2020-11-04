See Lana Del Rey sing You’ll Never Walk Alone for Liverpool FC documentary

Global pop star Lana Del Rey has teased her involvement in a new documentary about Liverpool FC with an acappella version of the club anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Details are unclear about which documentary Del Rey is referring to in her post on Instagram, but the Born to Die singer wrote: “You’ll never walk alone- acappella … For the new documentary about Liverpool x”

Or watch her sing You’ll Never Walk Alone on Instagram.

The 35-year-old New Yorker has been a fan of the club since her manager introduced her to them years ago. She visited Anfield for a game against Spurs in 2013 and revealed that she was a Liverpool and Celtic fan.

She told Liverpoolfc.com in 2013: “I was introduced to Liverpool FC by my manager, Ben, whose mood is dependent on the Liverpool results. I love watching Luis Suarez play.

“It’s actually my second time in Liverpool but my first time at Anfield. The people in Liverpool are so friendly and the stadium’s really impressive.

“I’ve not had the chance to attend a game before but I’ve watched Liverpool on TV before. It’s great to actually come to Anfield. Liverpool are my team, but I also support Celtic in Scotland, who are my boyfriend Barrie’s team.”

There have been a plethora of documentaries about Liverpool FC in recent years, largely due to the club’s rise under German manager Jürgen Klopp and winning their first Premier League title in 30 years earlier in 2020.

The documentaries include Amazon Prime Video’s Being: Liverpool, BBC Two’s Liverpool FC: The 30-Year Wait and All 4’s Jürgen Klopp: Germany’s Greatest Export.

The documentary is unlikely to be a tale of the title season from the inside because Klopp has reportedly vetoed that idea.

