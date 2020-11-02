When is Diana documentary release date? Sky and HBO programme to include unseen archive footage

The first theatrical documentary about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is coming to Sky Documentaries and HBO.

Directed by Tell Me Who I Am’s Ed Perkins, Diana will tell the princess’ story through the use of news reports, unseen footage and photographs, Deadline reports.

“Though we are telling a story which has been told and re-told many times, my aim is to reframe it for a modern audience and make it feel as fresh and relevant as it ever has,” Perkins said. “The idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow us to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present.”

“I want to bring this account of her life to audiences in a more emotional and unmediated way than has been done before and, rather than re-analysing it or offering another retrospective commentary, I want to invite audiences to bring their own memories and reflections and allow them to see and experience it afresh.”

Diana Spencer, who became the first wife of Prince Charles at the age of 20 in 1981, died in a car crash in August 1997.

Here’s everything you need to know about HBO and Sky Documentaries’ film Diana.

When is Diana documentary released?

While HBO has not yet confirmed an exact release date for this documentary, it is expected to be released in the summer of 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of the princess, according to Deadline.

How to watch Diana documentary in the UK?

Diana will air on HBO in the US, while UK viewers will be able to watch the film on Sky Documentaries.

Head over to Sky’s website to find out more about the TV packages they currently offer, or sign up for a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month.