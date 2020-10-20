Unsolved Mysteries reveals Jack Wheeler’s phone was found in neighbour’s house

The new batch of episodes might only have dropped on Netflix yesterday, but Unsolved Mysteries fans have already gone into overdrive attempting to get to the bottom of a new range of mysterious cases.

The very first episode of volume two, Washington Insider Murder, concerns the mysterious death of former presidential aide Jack Wheeler, who was found dead in a landfill on 31st December 2010.

According to the Delaware state medical examiner’s office, he was killed by a “blunt force trauma”, but there are many theories about what could have happened to him – with CCTV footage in Unsolved Mysteries showing Jack Wheeler looking disorientated days before his death as he wandered around a car park.

One aspect of the episode which was of particular interest to viewers regarded Wheeler’s phone, which was found in his neighbours’ house.

Shortly after his body had been discovered, on the 30th December 2010, the former aide’s phone was found in a house which was under construction opposite his own home.

Wheeler was said not to have seen eye-to-eye with the neighbour regarding the construction, with ABC News reporting the ex-political appointee had filed a lawsuit, challenging the zoning approval for the neighbouring house because it partially blocked his view of Battery Park and the Delaware River.

Meanwhile, law enforcement had also been investigating the possibility Wheeler was involved in an arson attempt at the home of the couple, though following his death they issued a statement through their attorney that they were saddened by the news.

Wheeler was last seen on 29th December, when he asked pharmacist Murali Gouro in New Castle for a lift to Wilmington. According to Associated Press (via Fox News), Gouro said that Wheeler looked upset and that he offered to all him a cab, but the former presidential aide refused and left.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix.