When is Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted released on Disney+?

Gordon Ramsay is heading to Disney+ with his six-part travel series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

The National Geographic show follows the Hell’s Kitchen personality as he travels from Peru to New Zealand to learn more about the different cultures, new dishes and rich flavours other countries have to offer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted release date

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted arrives on Disney+ on Friday 16th October.

What is Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted about?

This National Geographic series follow British chef Gordon Ramsay as he travels across the world in search of new cultures, dishes and flavours to immerse himself in.

“From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand, Ramsay roars through valleys, dives into oceans, hikes through forests and climbs mountains as he travels the globe in his never-ending pursuit of culinary inspiration,” Disney teases.

The first series, which originally aired in 2019, sees Ramsay learn about the secrets of high-altitude cooking, Maori culture and the traditions of the indigenous Amazigh people.

Who appears in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted?

All six episodes star Gordon Ramsay, the chef and television personality who is best known for his shows Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and US series of MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

Throughout the series, Ramsay is joined by New Zealand-Samoan chef Monique Fiso (The Final Table), producer Michelle Costello and Alaskan cook Lionel Uddipa.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted trailer

The trailer for Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted gets straight to the point within the first 10 seconds – the chef is handed a machete to hack his way across New Zealand and told: “Your journey starts now.”

Throughout the clip, we’re teased with sneak-peeks of Ramsay trekking his way through the Alaskan snow, before preparing meals with communities in remote areas of the world.

