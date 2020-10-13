Who is BLACKPINK? Meet the band behind Netflix’s documentary Light Up the Sky

K-pop fans are in for a treat this month with upcoming documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky arriving on Netflix on Friday.

The one-off film digs deep into the band’s history and follows its members as they reach new heights in their career – “from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella”.

However, for those unfamiliar with the Korean chart-toppers, here’s everything you need to know about BLACKPINK, their most popular hits and the popstars behind the band.

Who is BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group, formed in 2016 by entertainment company YG Entertainment.

Focussing mainly on pop, hip hop and EDM music, the band became the first Korean girl group to top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart in June 2018, while this year, they were labelled as the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, after peaking at number 13 with their single Ice Cream.

BLACKPINK has been described by numerous international publications as the “biggest girl group in the world” (Elle) and the “biggest K-pop girl band on the planet” (Vogue), due to their large social media presence – they are the second most-subscribed to music act on YouTube with 50 million followers – and their growing fanbase, having amassed almost 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Who are the members of BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK consists of four Korean popstars; Singer Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo) – “the whip-smart big sister of the group”, Jennie (Jennie Kim) – “the rapper whose fierce onstage persona contrasts with her soft-spoken nature”, singer Rosé (Roseanne Park) – “the dulcet-voiced Australian coming into her own as a singer-songwriter” and rapper Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) – “the dancing queen whose spark plug personality never fails to make her bandmates laugh”.

What are some of BLACKPINK’s hits?

BLACKPINK has released two albums – 2018’s BLACKPINK in Your Area and 2020’s The Album, which reached the number two spot on both UK and US charts.

Some of their most popular songs include Boombayah, Whistle, Playing with Fire, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, How You Like That and more recently, Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez.

They’ve also collaborated with various popstars, including Lady Gaga (Sour Candy) and Dua Lipa (Kiss and Make Up).

What is the BLACKPINK Netflix documentary about?

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky arrives on Netflix at the end of this week, and documents the K-pop group’s meteoric rise to fame.

Directed by Caroline Suh, the film gives the fans behind-the-scenes access to BLACKPINK, featuring exclusive interviews and moments from the band’s first days and their recording processes to touring worldwide and performing in front of millions of fans.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th October.