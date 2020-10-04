Royal children ask David Attenborough their nature questions as his ‘important’ Netflix documentary arrives

Sir David Attenborough has answered questions about nature from young royals in a brand new video, released as his latest nature documentary lands on Netflix.

Advertisement

The clip sees the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children each present a question to Attenborough about the incredible wildlife on our planet.

Seven-year-old Prince George starts off, asking the natural historian which animal he thinks is at risk of going extinct next, to which Attenborough gives an optimistic answer.

“Well let’s hope there won’t be any. Because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction,” he begins, citing the rising population of the once-endangered mountain gorilla.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Princess Charlotte, five, professed to Attenborough her fascination with spiders and wanted his opinion on the creepy crawlies, which was predictably enthusiastic.

The documentary filmmaker described them as “wonderful things”, hailing their remarkable ability to build such intricate and sturdy webs in a wide array of environments.

Last but not least, two-year-old Prince Louis asked Attenborough what his favourite animal is, no doubt a tough question for someone so experienced with the natural world.

Attenborough revealed monkeys to be his favourite wild animal, and went on to choose puppies over kittens in a discussion of domesticated pets, providing a dramatic contribution to the age-old ‘cats vs dogs’ debate.

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you…????????️???? pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020

The adorable new clip follows a star-studded video posted to YouTube yesterday, in which a number of stars from screen, sport, and music asked their burning nature questions to one of the world’s most famous experts.

Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Judi Dench and the cast of Netflix’s Sex Education were among the familiar faces spotted in the video, which was released to promote Attenborough’s latest documentary: A Life On Our Planet.

Released on Netflix today, the feature-length special sees the broadcaster reflect on his incredible career, as well as the devastating effects of climate change.

He offers a stark warning that urgent action is needed to halt the damage being done across the world, and his words have carried weight with viewers.

Just watched David Attenborough’s A Life on our Planet. A must-watch. Terrifying & devastating to see the impact humans have had in so little time.???? Drastic change needs to happen now… Rewilding, building our lives around wildlife, restoring nature, more renewable energy. ???? — Mya Bambrick (@MyaBambrick1) October 4, 2020

The documentary has been hailed for its important message, which campaigns for the implementation of a more sustainable way of life, working with nature rather than against it.

From the man who has seen every inch of the planet, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet film is an important lesson that everyone, young and old, must watch. It's available on @NetflixIndia starting today. — Khumail Thakur (@wickedkhumz) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.