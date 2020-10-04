Accessibility Links

Royal children ask David Attenborough their nature questions as his 'important' Netflix documentary arrives

A Life On Our Planet sees the broadcaster outline the need for urgent climate action.

David Attenborough answers questions from Royal children

Sir David Attenborough has answered questions about nature from young royals in a brand new video, released as his latest nature documentary lands on Netflix.

The clip sees the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children each present a question to Attenborough about the incredible wildlife on our planet.

Seven-year-old Prince George starts off, asking the natural historian which animal he thinks is at risk of going extinct next, to which Attenborough gives an optimistic answer.

“Well let’s hope there won’t be any. Because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction,” he begins, citing the rising population of the once-endangered mountain gorilla.

Princess Charlotte, five, professed to Attenborough her fascination with spiders and wanted his opinion on the creepy crawlies, which was predictably enthusiastic.

The documentary filmmaker described them as “wonderful things”, hailing their remarkable ability to build such intricate and sturdy webs in a wide array of environments.

Last but not least, two-year-old Prince Louis asked Attenborough what his favourite animal is, no doubt a tough question for someone so experienced with the natural world.

Attenborough revealed monkeys to be his favourite wild animal, and went on to choose puppies over kittens in a discussion of domesticated pets, providing a dramatic contribution to the age-old ‘cats vs dogs’ debate.

The adorable new clip follows a star-studded video posted to YouTube yesterday, in which a number of stars from screen, sport, and music asked their burning nature questions to one of the world’s most famous experts.

Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Judi Dench and the cast of Netflix’s Sex Education were among the familiar faces spotted in the video, which was released to promote Attenborough’s latest documentary: A Life On Our Planet.

Released on Netflix today, the feature-length special sees the broadcaster reflect on his incredible career, as well as the devastating effects of climate change.

He offers a stark warning that urgent action is needed to halt the damage being done across the world, and his words have carried weight with viewers.

The documentary has been hailed for its important message, which campaigns for the implementation of a more sustainable way of life, working with nature rather than against it.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is streaming on Netflix now.

