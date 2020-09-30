First look at ITV’s The Savoy teases outlandish requests, celebrity guests and behind-the-scenes workings of iconic hotel

One of the most luxurious, historic and expensive hotels in Britain is being brought into your living room thanks to ITV’s new series The Savoy – a documentary which takes viewers behind-the-scenes at the 130-year-old establishment.

ITV has released a new clip from the series ahead of its premiere tonight, opening with Head Butler Sean scolding his smartly-dressed staff over their tardiness.

The two-minute video teases what’s to come throughout the four-part series, including appearances by glam celeb guests such as David Hasselhoff, and bizarre orders from patrons (we see one woman ask for some butterfly milk as “that’s all [she’s] drinking at the moment”).

Judging by a clip released by ITV, the series also follows staff at The Savoy, from baffled concierges and laundry room technicians, to champagne-pouring waiters and a florist who’s allergic to flowers.

ITV’s docuseries was filmed during a dramatic period of the hotel’s history – from the busy winter season to the COVID-19 shutdown – and promises to give viewers a “fascinating glimpse into the lives of those lucky enough to be able to afford this slice of luxury, and those who serve them”.

Episode one starts at the beginning of 2020 and introduces Head Butler Sean, who shows the camera around the royal suite, which costs £13,000 per night and runs the whole length of one corridor.

Viewers are also given a fly-on-the-wall look at those enjoying the £75-per-person afternoon tea, while Gordon Ramsay drops by his restaurant, The Savoy Grill, to check new dishes on the menu.

We’ll also meet nervous trainee butler Michael, who just passed his probation period and is serving a private drinks party, and regular guest Simon Delacey Adam, who stays at the hotel approximately 70 nights per year.

The Savoy begins tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.