Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Documentaries
  5. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rule out appearing in any reality TV show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rule out appearing in any reality TV show

The couple have issued a statement denying they are taking part in any reality shows.

Prince Harry visit to Cardiff Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have released a statement denying they have any intention of making a reality TV programme about their lives.

Advertisement

The Sun suggested the couple intended to make a “tasteful” documentary series that would spotlight their philanthropic work, which prompted a swift response from the couple, who are branching out into TV production via an exclusive content deal with Netflix.

Their representative told Deadline: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

Netflix told RadioTimes.com yesterday: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

The couple relocated to Los Angeles in March after winding down their official roles within the Royal Family and subsequently held talks with a number of traditional media companies and streaming networks about a production deal, which some sources have reported to be in the region of £112 million.

While the exact content of the Netflix deal has not been publicised, the couple announced that their focus will be on “creating content that informs but also gives hope”.

Former Suits star Meghan reportedly has no plans to step back in front of the camera, although she did narrate the Disney+ documentary Elephant, which is currently available on the streaming platform.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Tags

graze snack boxes

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get your first Graze box free!

Receive perfectly portioned snacks delivered straight to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Getty, SL

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce films, documentaries and series for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix confirms “several projects” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid reality TV show rumours

Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle

The Crown creator Peter Morgan explains why he won’t tell Harry and Meghan’s story

Netflix's Our Planet Royal World Premiere, London, April 2019. (L-R) HRH Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, HRH Charles, the Prince of Wales and HRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

Royals join David Attenborough for star-studded Our Planet Netflix premiere