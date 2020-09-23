When is David Attenborough’s new film A Life On Our Planet released?

Having spent decades travelling the globe and producing some of the most memorable documentaries of all time, few people know the natural world quite like David Attenborough.

Advertisement

That’s why he’s so concerned about the issue of climate change, which will threaten humanity’s very survival unless urgent action is taken to halt the damage it has already caused.

Attenborough’s latest offering, A Life On Our Planet, is a reflective piece, looking back on his 94 years on Earth and sending a desperate appeal for help in securing its future.

The film had been scheduled for release in cinemas earlier this year, but will now have only a limited run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it has been confirmed that the thought-provoking documentary will be available on Netflix from early October, which will hopefully allow a huge audience to take heed of its advice.

Here’s everything we know about the documentary so far.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is A Life On Our Planet released?

The documentary was originally due to hit cinemas on 16th April, with a premiere and Q&A scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall and Netflix in the spring.

However, the film became yet another coronavirus casualty when producers announced that the release of A Life On Our Planet would be postponed until later in the year.

The film will now see a limited release in some UK cinemas on Monday 28th September.

The documentary will then arrive on Netflix on Sunday 4th October, with the hope that the streaming service’s large user base will be inspired to action by its urgent message.

What is A Life On Our Planet about?

Produced by the World Wide Fund for Nature and Silverback Films, the documentary follows the broadcaster as he reflects upon his naturalist career and “the devastating changes he has seen”.

A trailer for the Netflix film shows black and white clips from Attenborough’s early career intersperse with wide shots of ice caps melting and rainforests being demolished.

“The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel yet the way we humans live on Earth is sending it into a decline,” the documentarian says, staring down the barrel of the camera.

The trailer also features shots of hens crowded in battery cages, accompanied by the naturalist’s voiceover, warning of how humans are “replacing the wild with the tame”.

However, the bleak footage ends on a positive note, with the broadcaster saying that we can correct the damage we have done if we act now: “We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it – and I’m going to tell you how.”

The documentary follows on from Attenborough’s eight-part Netflix series Our Planet, released in April last year, which focuses on humans’ impact on the environment and the animals who are most at risk by our actions.

Is there a David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet trailer?

Yes indeed. Netflix has released this official trailer for the film, which features a compelling speech about the future of the planet and some alarming imagery of how the planet is changing.

As is standard for an Attenborough documentary, there is some incredible cinematography on display that shows wild animals and the natural world as it should be.

Check out the trailer below:

The WWF has also released an additional clip from the documentary, which features Attenborough reflecting on his extraordinary career, including his first adventures and nature broadcasts.

Looking back on the early days of his career, when vast swathes of the general public had never seen exotic animals before, the 94-year-old reveals it was the “best time of my life.”

How can I watch A Life On Our Planet?

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet will screen in select cinemas and will later be available on Netflix.

Netflix memberships range from £5.99 to £11.99 per month, depending on the quality of your membership. The platform offers a one month free trial, after which users are charged £8.99 a month for the standard subscription.

Advertisement

A Life On Our Planet will land on Netflix later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.