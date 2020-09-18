Accessibility Links

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin will star in and produce new reality TV series

The big cat conversationist will produce and appear in her own unscripted series on animal cruelty.

Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin – of Tiger King and Dancing With the Stars fame – will reportedly be returning to the documentary world with a new unscripted series on animal cruelty.

According to Variety, the big cat activist is set to produce and star in a currently untitled series, alongside her husband Howard Baskin, which uncovers animal rights violations by various organisations.

The series will also explore Carole and Howard Baskin’s “20-year war” with those they allege benefit from animal cruelty, spotlighting the histories and lawsuits relating to each case.

Variety reports that the project, which ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media is behind, is not yet attached to a network, with the publication’s sources saying that the show will be pitched to multiple broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals,” the Baskins said in a joint statement.

“Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life’s mission, while bringing important stories and information to ‘cool cats and kittens’ across the country.”

The CEO of producer Thinkfactory Media, Adam Reed, said in a statement that the Baskins’ project falls “right into Thinkfactory’s wheelhouse” and offers a unique new format with the Tiger King stars at its centre.

“Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they’ve very recently become pop culture sensations. We’re excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways,” he added.

Carole Baskin rose to prominence after appearing in Netflix docuseries Tiger King – a true crime miniseries looking at the rivalry between US private exotic zoo owners Baskin and Joe Exotic – and is currently competing on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO recently told RadioTimes.com that “no amount of money” would get her to return for a second season of Tiger King, which became one of Netflix’s most successful releases after 34.3 million viewers watched the eight-part series.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Carole Baskin and Thinkfactory Media for comment.

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Dancing with the Stars

Bruno Tonioli
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
