Amazon announces docuseries about F1 great Fernando Alonso

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Fernando – a docuseries focusing on F1 legend Fernando Alonso – will launch on 25th September 2020.

Advertisement

According to Amazon the series will be a “unique portrayal” of the two-time Formula One World Champion, who recently announced his expected return to Formula One next season.

The five-part series promises to showcase Alonso’s passion for competing at the highest level and his determination to win by documenting the past year of his life – from his participation in circuits like Indianapolis 500, Le Mans 24 hours and culminating in his first outing at Dakar Rally in January.

It will also feature access to the Spaniard’s inner circle including his manager Luis García Abad, his sister Lorena Alonso, his partner Linda Morselli and his colleague Carlos Sainz, who all help to reveal the man behind the champion.

Meanwhile Prime has also released a first trailer for the series, which features Alonso providing voiceover – as well as input from those close to him – as we see some key moments from his career and the last year.

Alonso said of the project, “Fernando has been one more challenge in my career, a commitment with myself and with the public to show the work, the sacrifice and the high requirement that implies competition at the first worldwide level, as none of this never transcends beyond the circuits.

“Only two companies with the experience of The Mediapro Studio and Amazon Prime Video could make it possible with a powerful storytelling and global reach.”

Ricardo Cabornero, Head of Prime Video Content in Spain, added, “Fernando Alonso is an incredibly talented sportsman that continues to raise the bar in the auto race industry and is currently living one of the most important moments of his career.

“We couldn’t be happier to be able to offer our Prime members an inside look into this idol’s challenging career and life and keep building on our quality range of sports docuseries content on Prime Video.”

Advertisement

The series is not the first Formula 1-focused documentary series to be released in recent weeks – Sky Sports announced earlier in the month that it had teamed up with the F1 for a series to celebrate the sports 70th anniversary, titled Race to Perfection.