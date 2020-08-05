Channel 4 releases first look trailer for Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester

The trailer for brand new Channel 4 series, Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester, has been released exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

The 4-part series, which starts on August 12th, will invite viewers into the world of one of the UK’s biggest online fashion retailers, Missguided, and reveal what it’s really like for their young, female-dominated workforce.

The clip starts by taking us into their Manchester offices, where all the fun happens.

“Manchester is opening its doors to the hottest brand in the fashion world!” the narrator says as the camera switches to one of the team members.

“It’s like stepping into a crazy tornado,” she says.

The shot then goes to one of the models cutting some shapes, as she rocks a lingerie piece.

“Here’s my body and I’m owning this,” a staff member then yells.

The montage features a cameo from The GC herself, Gemma Collins, as she says to the camera: “I’m clickbait, baby!” while working it on set.

In another clip, we see different types of models from plus size stars to supermodels rocking the various lines the brand has to offer.

“This is what I live for,” one of the girls say, as another reflects on her success within the company, saying: “I worked my way up and now I’m literally doing the dream job!”

“The girls here are changing the face of fashion,” a third says.

Nitin Passi, the company’s maverick owner, saw his Manchester based company go from zero turnover to over 200 million a year. But after eight years of enormous success, Missguided lost £26 million in 2017/2018.

The series will follow the brand as they double down their efforts and attempt a glitzy comeback – spending more than ever before to bring the business back to glory.

They opened marquee stores, sealed multi-million-pound collaboration deals with A-List celebrities and continued to do battle with its fashion house rivals.

And now we’ll get to see it all in action. You can watch the trailer below.

Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester starts on Wednesday 12th August at 10pm on Channel 4, the whole series will be available on All 4 after the first episode. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.