David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet to open in cinemas in September
The documentary had originally been scheduled for an April release but was pushed back due to coronavirus
Sir David Attenborough’s new feature documentary, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, is set to open in cinemas from Monday 28th September 2020 after a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The film was originally scheduled to debut in April of this year before the delay, and will now belatedly open in select cinemas both in the UK and in several territories around the world before a wider release follows, while it will also be made available on Netflix during the Autumn.
Those viewers who choose to watch the documentary in cinemas will have the opportunity to watch an exclusive conversation between Attenborough and Sir Michael Palin, which will only be included in the big screen version of the film.
The film sees 94-year-old Attenborough reflect upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and document some of the devastating changes he has seen.
It is described as “honest, revealing and urgent” and “a powerful first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations”.
Keith Scholey, the film’s director, said, “Recently, all of us have experienced the impacts of COVID-19 – a devastating consequence of our broken relationship with the natural world.
“As we rebuild from the pandemic, Sir David’s reflections and messages of hope feel particularly timely and relevant. He not only addresses why we must urgently mend our relationship with nature, but also offers solutions to ensuring a safe and sustainable future for our planet and its people.
“We look forward to bringing Sir David’s story to screens across the globe this autumn.”
