First look at Zac Efron’s Netflix travel documentary Down to Earth

Zac Efron might be one of the most popular actors in the world, but in his latest series for Netflix, the star is taking on a totally different role – that of travel documentarian.

In a new series for the streaming platform titled Down to Earth the former High School Musical favourite will travel to various locations around the world, eating food and learning about sustainability alongside wellness expert Darin Olien.

During the series, they travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia and promises to put “new perspectives on some very old problems.”

And in a new trailer, we see Efron discuss his mission, claiming, “Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We’re going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job.”

Efron has long been an outspoken advocate of pursuing sustainability solutions, and earlier this year he took part in a programme titled the Great Global Cleanup for the Discovery Channel.

The new show will arrive on Netflix on 10th July, but in the meantime you can watch the trailer below to get a handle on some of the issues it will be exploring.