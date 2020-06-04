When is Tiger Woods: Back on Sky Documentaries? How can I watch it?

Sport documentaries are all the rage right now – with Netflix series The Last Dance, which focused on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan, proving a monumental hit.

And Sky Documentaries haven’t waited long to jump on that particular bandwagon – with a new feature length programme focusing on the career of golfing icon Tiger Woods – with particular emphasis on his incredible and unexpected comeback to win the 2019 Masters.

The series charts one of the greatest comebacks in recent sporting history. After four back surgeries and his career on the line, it took an incredible display at Augusta for Tiger Woods to win his fifth Masters, 15th Major and prove all his critics wrong.

This documentary looks at that win while also providing an overview of his career and some of the personal torubles he has faced. It includes some unseen footage, various previously broadcast interviews with Woods from different points in his career and lots and lots of golf!

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary…

How to watch Tiger Woods: Back

The programme premieres on the new Sky Documentaries channel on Friday 5th June at 9pm and will be available on demand to all Sky and NOW TV customers from Saturday.

Sky Documentaries is available to anyone with a pre-existing Sky subscription at no extra cost, both live and on demand, and is also included in a NOW TV Entertainment pass.

Tiger Woods: Back trailer

You can check out the short trailer below for a snippet of what’s to come…

Are there exclusive interviews in Tiger Woods: Back?

There are – although unlike The Last Dance, there are no original interviews with the subject of the documentary himself.

Those that appear to give their exclusive take on Woods, his career and his comeback include six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo, legendary coach Butch Harmon, sports broadcaster and former golfer Ewen Murray, Woods’ friend and professional golfer Notah Begay III, golf journalist Jaime Diaz and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn.

Click to read our Tiger Woods: Back review.

