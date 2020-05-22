Sky Nature – everything you need to know about the brand new channel

If lockdown has you itching to see David Attenborough back on our screens once again, you’re in luck!

Sky is launching a brand-new channel to show off the naturalist’s existing back catalogue as well as new original content for nature lovers to enjoy.

Sky Nature will host a number of documentaries featuring the likes of Hugh Bonneville and Steve Backshall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new channel…

What is Sky Nature?

Sky Nature is a new channel dedicated to natural history programming. It follows the launches of Sky Comedy and Sky Crime – and will join Sky Documentaries and Sky HISTORY as the broadcaster’s newest channel offering.

Available both as a live channel and on demand, Sky Nature will offer Sky’s existing David Attenborough catalogue, content from 4K natural history specialists Love Nature as well as brand new original series.

When does Sky Nature launch in the UK?

The channel will launch on Wednesday 27th May alongside Sky Documentaries and Sky History.

Sky Nature will be replacing the History Channel slot on the EPG guides, and can be found on channel 130 for Sky UK customers.

History fans do not need to panic however – the History Channel will be rebranded as Sky HISTORY and will move to channel 123.

What new shows are coming to Sky Nature?

Sky Nature promises us several series which will explore the beauty and wonder of the natural world – some of the highlights include:

Shark with Steve Backshall

Three-part series Shark with Steve Backshall seeks out to “dispel the myth of sharks as cold-blooded killers”.

Presented by naturalist and shark expert Steve Backshall, these hour-long documentaries explores the shark species, taking viewers from tropical coasts and the open ocean to deep depths of the world’s seas.

Wild Animal Babies

As if nature documentaries weren’t cute enough already, Wild Animal Babies with Patrick Aryee will focus exclusively on infant animals when it premieres on Sunday 31st May. From the outback of Australia to the Costa Rican coast, the series will not only show plenty of adorable babies, but will highlight the devotion and the sacrifices of the parents too.

Available from 31st May.

Gangs of Lemur Island

From Canadian channel Love Nature, Gangs of Lemur Island will show the trials and tribulations of two rival gangs of ring-tailed lemurs on Madagascar’s Berenty Reserve. Gang queens Crystal and Kati have two very different leadership styles – how will their subjects cope?

Africa’s Underwater Wonders

Another show resulting from Sky’s partnership with Love Nature, Africa’s Underwater Wonders dives into unexplored depths to explore the treasure trove of fauna, flora and vital ecosystems that are just as impressive as those on land.

Mysteries of the Mekong

While The Grand Tour gave a brief insight into Southeast Asia’s largest river, Mysteries of the Mekong will give a much more serious take on the biodiversity hub. Home to more than 20,000 plant species, 430 mammals and 1,200 bird species, this remote region of Asia is the dream setting for a nature documentary.

Amazing Animal Friends

This adorable series showcases the friendships that spring up between the unlikeliest of animals, from a duck and her golden retriever guardian all the way up to an elephant trying to fit in with a buffalo herd.

Wild Tales from the Farm

A nature documentary filmed right here in the UK, this series shows that our familiar farmyard friends can be just as unpredictable as their wild animal counterparts, with the added bonus of Hugh Bonneville himself as narrator.

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Little-known African country Malawi is at the centre of the poaching war, meaning Lilongwe Wildlife Centre have their work cut out for them. The only rescue centre in the entire country, this show will show how no two days are the same for centre staff as they deal with everything from snared zebras to injured rhinos.

Into the Wild: Asia

Featuring the Asian country’s iconic animals as well as some of their less-known inhabitants, Into the Wild: India showcases all creatures great and small from the jungles of southern India to the peaks of the Himalayas.

Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn

We Bought A Zoo to the extreme, this family series sees the Hutchinsons move from the comfort of Sydney to rewild a South African private hunting ranch called Pridelands. Determined to bring back the Big Five, these two nature lovers take on the mammoth task of restoring the habitat and encouraging the wildlife to move back.

What else will be on Sky Nature?

It wouldn’t be a nature channel without David Attenborough – and Sky promises that his pre-existing Sky shows will feature on the channel, which includes the like of David Attenborough’s Galapagos and David Attenborough’s Flying Monsters.

Sky has also partnered up with Love Nature – the biggest producer of 4K natural history content in the world – meaning Sky customers will have access to hundreds of hours of Ultra HD nature TV on demand.

How do I get Sky Nature?

If you’re already a Sky customer, you’ll have access to the new channel at no extra cost, both live and on demand. So just sit back, relax and await the natural history fun. If not you can find out more about getting Sky here.

And all the content from the channel will also be available through a NOW TV entertainment pass, which is currently available for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you want to give it a go before committing.

You will be able to find full Sky Nature listings and more on our TV Guide.