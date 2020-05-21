Sky announces new original shows for Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature

Sky has revealed a raft of nine new shows – including both series and feature-length programmes – for its new specialist Nature and Documentary channels, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries.

The broadcaster said the new shows will help to reinforce “its ambition to provide customers with a destination for world class, premium factual TV”.

The new programmes include “definitive biographies” of scientist Stephen Hawking, Hollywood legend Steve McQueen and R&B superstar Tina Turner – the latter of which features exclusive access to the star herself.

There are also two new sports documentaries, the first of which, The United Way, takes a look at Manchester United – with input from from Eric Cantona- while the second explores the careers of boxing icons Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno.

Other new programmes include Look Away, which will look at how the issue of statutory rape has been glossed over in rock music for decades, The Go-Go’s which explores the career of the titular pioneering female punk band and Lancaster which tells the story of the legendary Lancaster Bomber.

As for Sky Nature, a landmark natural history series titled Shark with Steve Backshall aims to dispelling the myth of sharks as cold-blooded killers, “showing the misunderstood predator in a brand-new light”.

In announcing the new programmes, Sky’s managing director of content Zai Bennett said, “These new commissions showcase Sky’s investment in world-class original content and the breadth and range of factual shows our customers will be able to find on Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

“With the launch of these two new services and Sky HISTORY, we want to provide viewers with compelling, engaging and informative TV, a place where nature and documentary fans can gravitate to.”

The two new channels both launch on Wednesday 27th May, and will be available to all Sky and NOW TV customers at no extra cost.

