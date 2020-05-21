How to watch Hillary Clinton documentary – is it on Netflix?

Hillary Clinton has become one of the most divisive figures in US politics.

Her supporters will forever feel she was robbed at the last Presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump. Her opposition wants her as far away from the White House as possible.

But how does the former Secretary of State and one time First Lady react to all of the media scrutiny? And what is she really like?

Following in the footsteps of the recent Michelle Obama: Becoming documentary on Netflix, the new film, simply called Hillary, aims to give an unrivalled insight into Hillary Clinton’s life. But how can we watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Hillary – is it on Netflix?

Hillary is available to watch on Sky Go and NOW TV. When it came out in America earlier in the year, it was originally on Hulu.

Sadly, it isn’t available on Netflix. When it aired in the UK in May, it was on Sky Documentaries.

What is Hillary?

Hillary is a four-part documentary exploring the life of Hillary Clinton. The former presidential candidate reportedly sat down for 35 hours of interviews, giving her feelings on everything from her husband’s notorious affair to her election campaign against Donald Trump. The series also features exclusive interviews with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Who is Hillary Clinton?

Hillary Clinton is a divisive US political figure. A successful lawyer in her own right, she married Bill Clinton and became First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. She came under intense media scrutiny for the active role she took as First Lady, and of course for standing by her husband when it was revealed he had been unfaithful with Monica Lewinsky.

After leaving the White House, Clinton forged her own political career as a senator. She stood against Barack Obama as the Democratic Party candidate but eventually supported his campaign and was named Secretary of State. She later stood for the Democrats in the 2016 Presidential election but lost to Donald Trump.

Is there a trailer for Hillary?

Yes! This should give you a flavour of what to expect:

Hillary is coming soon to Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.