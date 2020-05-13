When is The Country that Beat the Virus on Channel 4?

As the UK begins to ease lockdown restrictions with a view to the gradual return to normal amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, a new Channel 4 documentary asks what we could learn from how others handled the outbreak.

The Country that Beat the Virus: What Can Britain Learn? examines South Korea’s approach to dealing with COVID-19 and asks what lessons it provides.

Here’s everything we know about the programme.

What time is The Country That Beat the Virus on Channel 4?

The Country that Beat the Virus: What Can Britain Learn? airs tonight (13th May) at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Quicksilver Media production is directed and produced by Flora Bagenal alongside edit producer Richard Sanders, producer Poppy Begum, and executive producer Sue Turton.

What is The Country That Beat the Virus about?

The Channel 4 documentary examines the way in which South Korea tackled the coronavirus pandemic without a damaging national lockdown.

The synopsis says it also explores explores “how the authorities are dealing with current small-scale flare ups – and asks whether what’s happened there may reveal what life could be like in the UK when lockdown finally ends”.

The documentary was filmed in hospitals, testing centres and laboratories in South Korea and features interviews with politicians and scientists.

According to the synopsis, The Country that Beat the Virus also highlights how the way the authorities isolated and contained an outbreak at a call centre in Seoul when a number of workers tested positive in mid-March offers a blueprint for how Britain might deal with a similar situation.

Dr Alice Tan, Specialist, Internal Medicine tells the programme testing is key, saying: “I doubt that the dedication of the healthcare workers or the quality of the medical care in Korea is any superior to England or… or Germany or Italy, I don’t think that’s a factor.

“I think the factor was the widespread early diagnosis that took place and then you know what followed afterwards, the isolation and the early treatment.”

The Country that Beat the Virus: What Can Britain Learn? in on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.