When is Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics out on Netflix?

“I took acid once, maybe didn’t even need to – probably could have just watched this documentary,” Ben Stiller says in the trailer for Have a Good Trip – Netflix‘s upcoming look at psychoactive substances.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics interviews various A-listers, from Sting to Sarah Silverman, and animate or reenacts their experiences with psychedelic drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms.

The documentary promises to mix “comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics”, which explores the “pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens”.

Written and directed by Donick Cary, a writer behind episodes of the Simpsons, Silicon Valley and Parks and Recreation, the film looks at amusing anecdotes from celebrity trips as well as the negative effects of illegal hallucinogenic drugs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix documentary…

When does it come out?

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics lands on Netflix on Monday 11th May.

How do I watch?

The documentary will be available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix memberships range from £5.99 to £11.99 per month, depending on the quality of your membership. The platform offers a one month free trial, after which users are charged £8.99 a month for the standard subscription.

Which celebrities appear in the series?

The documentary features an star-studded cast of actors and comedians, including Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Nick Kroll, the late Anthony Bourdain and Carrie Fisher and film stars Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Silverman, Paul Scheer, Rosie Perez, Rob Corddry, Ben Stiller, David Cross and Will Forte.

Various musicians also appear in the film – A$AP Rocky, Sting, Reggie Watts and Donovan among others.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics arrives on Netflix on Monday 11th May.