Ross Kemp: Britain’s Volunteer Army to air on BBC One Daytime

Ross Kemp will host a new series on BBC One focusing on the efforts of volunteers stepping up to help in this time of crisis.

The programme will be titled Britain’s Volunteer Army and will see the actor and presenter join those assisting the UK’s most vulnerable.

He’ll be picking up shopping and delivering hospital equipment among many other crucial tasks.

More than 750,000 people have taken on volunteer roles since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the UK.

Speaking on the upcoming programme, Kemp said: “It makes me immensely proud to see the British public mobilising in their thousands to come to the assistance of the vulnerable in our society, and the NHS, in their time of need.

“This pandemic has produced all sorts of unlikely heroes and it will be a real privilege to meet some of them and celebrate their selfless work.”

Kemp recently presented a documentary series for ITV titled On the NHS Frontline, which followed the work being done to treat patients and fight COVID-19 at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Some viewers felt the presence of a television crew in the hospital was inappropriate, given that family members of coronavirus patients have been unable to be with their loved ones due to social distancing guidelines.

However, Kemp defended the series on Good Morning Britain, stating the crew entered the Intensive Care Unit for less than 30 minutes and left the hospital with additional PPE.

Britain’s Volunteer Army will air on BBC One as part of its daytime lineup