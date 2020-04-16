Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Documentaries
  5. Gordon, Gino and Fred try goat yoga whilst “high as a kite” in tonight’s leg of American Road Trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred try goat yoga whilst “high as a kite” in tonight’s leg of American Road Trip

A first look of tonight’s episode shows the chef trio stretching in sunny San Francisco

Credit: ITV

The third instalment of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip airs tonight on ITV, with the boys travelling to America’s “free-spirited and trendsetting capital” – San Francisco. 

Advertisement

Despite Gino D’Acampo’s dodgy RV driving, the chefs make it to the home of 61 Michelin star restaurants – but head straight to “hippy high afternoon tea”, where they sample cannabis-laced tea and cucumber sandwiches (California legalised cannabis-use in 2018). 

A teaser clip of tonight’s episode shows the aftermath of the trio’s edibles experience, as they attempt Goat Yoga with Gino and Fred Sirieix sporting pink spandex and a gold mankini respectively.

Fred giggles as Gino tries to chat with his goat neighbours, while Gordon Ramsay comments: “You two are as high as a kite.”

One goat finds the exercises too relaxing however Gino finds an accident on his mat. Although stretching whilst surrounded by goats is “proven to make you happier and raise your spirits”, the chefs leave the session hungry instead. 

Episode three also follows Gordon, Gino and Fred as they dig for fresh clams on the Pacific coast, before paddle boarding and cooking up a specialty seafood stew with the help of local fish suppliers. 

The trio then head to a Napa Valley vineyard via hot air balloon, despite Gino’s fear of heights, to try local chardonnays, before visiting San Francisco’s China Town – one of the oldest outside of China.

Advertisement

Whilst visiting a local fortune cookie factory during the Autumn Moon Festival, Gordon, Gino and Fred compete to see who can make the most fortune cookies in 60 seconds – who will be the winner? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip continues on Thursday 16th April at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Gordon Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred in American Road Trip
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred struggle to get into cowboy gear for next hilarious adventure American Road Trip leg

Gordon gino fred crash

Gino D’Acampo “almost died” in a crash on American Road Trip with Gordon and Fred

gordon_gino_fred_american_roadtrip_ep2_12

What route do Gordon, Gino and Fred take on their American road trip?

New Doctor Who star Mandip Gill (Getty, BD)

Who is new Doctor Who star Mandip Gill?