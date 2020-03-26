Meghan Markle narrates new Disney+ Elephant movie
The role is the actress' first since stepping back from the Royal Family
Meghan Markle has announced her first job since stepping down as a senior Royal: narrating a Disney+ movie.
The Duchess of Sussex has lent her voice to new documentary film Elephant, set to stampede onto the streaming service on 3rd April.
According to Disney, she tells the story of elephant Shani, her son Jomo, and their “extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”
They continue: “The family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”
The documentary was made in partnership with Elephants Without Borders – a conservation charity that the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry worked with during a 2017 trip to Botswana.
This marks the Duchess’ first role in entertainment since marrying the Prince and joining the Royal Family in 2018.
Prior to that, she was best-known for starring in legal drama Suits, where she played attorney Rachel Zane.
As well as Elephant, Disney also unveiled Dolphin Reef, a movie narrated by Thor star Natalie Portman.
The film will follow Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities.
