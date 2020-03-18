Accessibility Links

David Attenborough documentary postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

A Life On Our Planet was set to be released on Netflix and in cinemas next month

David Attenborough in Our Planet

David Attenborough’s latest nature documentary has been added to the list of film and TV casualties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Life On Our Planet was set to be released on Netflix and in cinemas next month, with a world premiere scheduled for 16th April.

But as has been the case for numerous other film and TV projects since the onset of the outbreak, this will now be delayed.

A statement read, “In light of recent government advice for COVID-19, we regret to inform you that the release of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet has been postponed in cinemas and on Netflix
until later in 2020.

“Unfortunately, this means that the world premiere event and cinema screenings of the film will no longer be taking place on 16th April as initially planned.

“This decision has been made by WWF together with its partners, including the Royal Albert Hall, with the health and safety of attendees in mind. We are currently looking at options for a release later this year and will update you as soon as new timings and arrangements have been confirmed.”

The documentary draws on Attenboroughs 93 years to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, and reportedly offers a powerful message of hope for future generations.

