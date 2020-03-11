Mark Wahlberg is getting a documentary series on HBO Max

Mark Wahlberg is set to be the focus of a new documentary series on HBO Max, the new streaming service launching in the US in May.

The series – pun-tastically titled Wahl Street – will consist of eight episodes exploring the actor’s attempts to balance his careers in entertainment and business.

Each episode will follow the star as he “navigates his expansive business portfolio, spanning all sectors of commerce ranging from a line of activewear, all-natural, high-performance sports nutrition supplements, television and film production companies, and even a Chevrolet dealership.”

Speaking about the new show, Wahlberg said, “We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses.

“We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

This is the latest show to be confirmed for the new streaming platform, which already looks set to boast a wealth of original content, including a soft reboot of hit teen drama Gossip Girl, and Raised by Wolves, a new sci-fi drama from legendary director Ridley Scott.

Other docuseries on the platform will include travel series Birth, Wedding, Funeral and Heaven’s Gate, a series based on a Stitcher podcast about the cult of the same name.

Meanwhile, the platform will also be home to the highly-anticipated unscripted Friends reunion special, which will be available from launch.