Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer – everything you need to know
The four-part documentary series sees the former football manager welcome famous friends to his luxury home
Football manager Harry Redknapp proved a huge hit with the British public when he won the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity in 2018 – and now the former Spurs gaffer is back with a new show.
For the next four weeks, Redknapp will invite a series of famous friends into his house – here’s everything you need to know about the series…
When is Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer on TV?
The series ends on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 11th March.
Subsequent episodes will air at the same time in proceeding weeks, while each episode will be available to view shortly after broadcast on ITV Hub.
What is Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer about?
Harry Redknapp goes on a camping trip to Brownsea Island with his family, where he plans to catch and cook dinner for the whole family. After taking his grandson fishing, he heads for a cookery masterclass with head chef of the nearby Rick Stein restaurant. The next day, Harry and his son, Jamie Redknapp, compete in a game of crazy golf.